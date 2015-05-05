FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alfa, Harbour Energy to buy Pacific Rubiales for C$6 bln-source
May 5, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Alfa, Harbour Energy to buy Pacific Rubiales for C$6 bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Mexican oil and gas company Alfa Sab de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd have agreed to acquire Canadian peer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp for C$6 bln, including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Alfa and Harbour have agreed to pay around C$6 per share for Pacific Rubiales and will each own half of the company, the person said, asking not to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New York)

