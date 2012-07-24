FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales to buy stake in Colombia oil block
July 24, 2012 / 1:38 PM / in 5 years

Pacific Rubiales to buy stake in Colombia oil block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said it will buy a 40 percent participating interest in an onshore exploration block in Colombia for $23.5 million.

Pacific Rubiales will also pay $3.7 million to Canacol Energy Ltd to become the operator of the Portofino block, located at the north-eastern corner of the Caguan-Putumayo basin in southern Colombia.

The company will pay Petrolera Monterrico SA Sucursal Colombia for the participating interest in the block.

