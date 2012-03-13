FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pacific Sunwear posts narrower-than-expected loss
March 13, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Pacific Sunwear posts narrower-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 loss/shr $0.19 vs est. $0.22

* Q4 rev $234.2 mln vs est. $245.4 mln

* Sees Q1 loss/shr $0.26-$0.34 vs est. $0.24

March 13 (Reuters) - Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of California Inc posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, helped by higher merchandise margins.

However, the company, which sells clothing inspired by the fashion and lifestyle of California, forecast a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter as gross margins are likely to fall.

Fourth-quarter loss widened to $38.1 million, or 56 cents a share, from $35.2 million, or 53 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, Anaheim, California-based PacSun posted a loss of 19 cents a share.

Sales fell about a percent to $234.2 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a loss of 22 cents a share on revenue of $245.4 million.

The cash-strapped company, which has grappled with falling sales and margins , received a $60 million loan from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital last December.

PacSun sees a first-quarter loss of 26 to 34 cents a share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 24 cents a share.

The company said gross margins are likely to come in at 17 to 20 percent in the quarter, compared with 19 percent in the year-ago period.

PacSun’s shares, which have lost more than 45 percent of their value in the past year, closed at $2.51 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

