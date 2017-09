March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s application for expanding the use of its pain drug, exparel.

Exparel is currently used to manage post-surgical pain at the site of an operation and Pacira sought to expand its use as a nerve numbing injection, for cases where it is difficult to inject a painkiller directly into the affected area. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)