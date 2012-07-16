FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Packaging Corp profit beats Street
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Packaging Corp profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.49 vs est $0.45

* Q2 rev $712.5 mln vs est $689.4 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.53

* Corrugated product shipments up 7 pct

* Shares rise 3 pct after market

July 16 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp of America’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations for the third time in a row, helped by a rise in corrugated product shipments, and the company forecast third-quarter earnings above estimates.

The paper container maker’s corrugated products shipments rose 7 percent for the second quarter.

The company forecast third-quarter earnings of 54 cents a share. Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 53 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Packaging Corp, which competes with RockTenn Co and International Paper Co, said its April-June net income rose to $45.2 million, or 46 cents per share, from $39.6 million, or 39 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 49 cents per share.

Revenue increased 7 percent to $712.5 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 45 cents per share on revenue of $689.4 million.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company were up 3 percent in extended trading. The stock, which gained 7 percent of its value in the last month, closed at $29.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

