Australia's Telstra buys Pacnet for $697 mln

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it would buy undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd for $697 million in a deal that would help Australia’s largest telecom services provider to expand in Asia.

Singapore- and HK-headquartered Pacnet gives Telstra ownership of a range of services, including an expanded data centre network, more submarine cables and major customers across the region, it said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and Pacnet financier approvals and is expected to complete by mid-2015.