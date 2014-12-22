FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Telstra buys Pacnet for $697 mln
December 22, 2014

Australia's Telstra buys Pacnet for $697 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it would buy undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd for $697 million in a deal that would help Australia’s largest telecom services provider to expand in Asia.

Singapore- and HK-headquartered Pacnet gives Telstra ownership of a range of services, including an expanded data centre network, more submarine cables and major customers across the region, it said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and Pacnet financier approvals and is expected to complete by mid-2015.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
