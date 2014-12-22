UPDATE 1-Australia's Telstra buys Pacnet for $697 mln

(Updates with Telstra comments, details about Pacnet)

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it would buy undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd for $697 million in a deal that would help Australia’s largest telecom services provider to expand in Asia.

Singapore- and Hong Kong-headquartered Pacnet gives Telstra ownership a range of services, including an expanded data centre network, more submarine cables and major customers across the region, it said in a statement.

The acquisition includes interest in Pacnet’s China joint venture, which is licensed to provide data centre services in most major provinces in China.

The combined entity would become a leader in Asia, Telstra said, adding that its global enterprise and services business in Asia would almost double in size.

“Asia is an important part of our growth strategy,” Telstra Chief Executive Officer David Thodey said in a statement.

“For Australian businesses, businesses across Asia and importantly companies looking to expand and grow in Asia, the combined entity will provide powerful new options for networks and services,” Thodey added.

Pacnet operates Asia’s largest privately-owned submarine cable network connecting China, Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. It also runs the 9,620-kilometer EAC Pacific cable from Japan to California.

In the year ended December 2013, Pacnet generated revenues of $472 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $111 million.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and Pacnet financier approvals and is expected to be completed by mid-2015. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft)