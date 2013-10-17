FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Pactera to be taken private in Blackstone-led buyout
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

China's Pactera to be taken private in Blackstone-led buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pactera Technology International Ltd , China’s largest technology outsourcing company, agreed to be taken private by a consortium led by Blackstone Group LP for $625 million, after a month of wrangling over the sale price.

Pactera agreed to an offer price of $7.30 per American depositary share (ADS), an 11.6 percent premium to the stock’s $6.54 closing price on Wednesday.

The buyers, which include Pactera’s management, initially offered $7.50 per ADS in May but cut that to $7.00 last month, citing the company’s weakening financial performance.

Pactera gave no reason for the latest price revision.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited and HSBC Bank USA will provide debt financing for the deal.

Beijing-based Pactera, formed last year through a merger of HiSoft Technology International Ltd and VanceInfo Technologies Inc, offers technology outsourcing and consulting services to companies across the world.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.