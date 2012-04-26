BRIEF-Thai Padaeng Industry expects higher 2012 net profit

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Padaeng Industry Pcl :

* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 due to rising demand for zinc and prices, Managing Director Vinit Ongnetnan told reporters after shareholders’ meeting

* Plans to spend 50 million baht ($1.6 million) this year to explore for zinc in Myanmar and Laos

* Padaeng, Southeast Asia’s only zinc producer, reported a net profit of 4.3 million baht in 2011, down from 413 million a year earlier ($1 = 30.9450 Thai baht) (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)