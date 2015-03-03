BRIEF-Paddy Power FY EPS up 18 pct, returning 392 mln eur to shareholders

March 3 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Plc

* Record profit before tax, up 21 percent to 167 million eur, diluted eps up 18 percent to 297.6 euro cents

* Revenue up 18 percent to 882 million eur, strong momentum in all online, retail top-line metrics

* FY dividend up 13 percent, also proposes 8 euro per share, 392 million cash return to shareholders

* Have evaluated possible acquisitions, none compelling so time to return capital

* Moving from position of net cash net debt of approx one times ebitda at this time

* Year has started well, sportsbook stakes are up 18 pctin online, 8 percent like-for-like in retail

* Undertaking review of Italian business, growth remains slower than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)