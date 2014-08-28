CORRECTED-Paddy Power profits fall 14 percent on adverse sports results

(Corrects operating profit fall to 14 pct from 7 pct in headline, first paragraph)

DUBLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ireland-based bookmaker Paddy Power’s operating profit fell 14 percent to 60.1 million euros ($79.4 million) on a constant currency basis in the first half of the year after it was hit by a run of unfavourable sports results.

Paddy Power has more than doubled its annual profits since 2009 on expansion overseas and a strong performance online where it leads the industry in betting via smartphones and tablets.

The Dublin-based firm, which saw revenue rise 7 percent in the period and increased its interim dividend by 11 percent, said on Thursday the second half had started well after a successful soccer World Cup, with a rebound in sports results.

It expects mid-teen percentage growth in earnings per share (EPS) for the full year, despite an 11 million euro headwind from product fees, new taxes and currency translation. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter and David Clarke)