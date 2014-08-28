FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Paddy Power profits fall 14 percent on adverse sports results
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 28, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Paddy Power profits fall 14 percent on adverse sports results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects operating profit fall to 14 pct from 7 pct in headline, first paragraph)

DUBLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ireland-based bookmaker Paddy Power’s operating profit fell 14 percent to 60.1 million euros ($79.4 million) on a constant currency basis in the first half of the year after it was hit by a run of unfavourable sports results.

Paddy Power has more than doubled its annual profits since 2009 on expansion overseas and a strong performance online where it leads the industry in betting via smartphones and tablets.

The Dublin-based firm, which saw revenue rise 7 percent in the period and increased its interim dividend by 11 percent, said on Thursday the second half had started well after a successful soccer World Cup, with a rebound in sports results.

It expects mid-teen percentage growth in earnings per share (EPS) for the full year, despite an 11 million euro headwind from product fees, new taxes and currency translation. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.