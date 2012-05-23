FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Paddy Power names new CFO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Paddy Power names new CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cormac McCarthy quit as head of RBS’s Irish unit last year

* Replaces Massey who has new role as director of finance

* Shares down 1.3 percent

LONDON, MAY 23 - Irish bookmaker Paddy Power appointed former Ulster Bank chief executive Cormac McCarthy as chief financial officer on Wednesday, replacing Jack Massey who has moved to a new role as director of finance.

McCarthy, 49, who quit as the head of Royal Bank of Scotland’s Irish unit last year after spending 10 years at the helm, joined Paddy Power’s board last August as a non-executive director.

He had also been deputy chief executive at RBS’s UK Retail division before following a raft of Irish banking executives in stepping down following a property crash that made Ireland one of the biggest casualties of the banking crisis in 2008.

Paddy Power said last week revenue for the year to date had risen 28 percent and it had began to speed up expansion throughout the business following its launch into the Italian online market this week.

The company has entered betting markets in Australia, Canada and France, and acquired a games developer in Bulgaria. It also has a team in San Francisco keeping a close eye on the legality of online gambling in the United States.

Paddy Power shares were down 1.3 percent at 1025 GMT, with the broader market in Dublin down 1.8 percent.

