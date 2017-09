DUBLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Paddy Power PLC : * Cuts FY guidance by 11 million EUR from mid-point of interim results forecast

on unfavourable sports results * Expects low to mid single digit percentage FY op profit growth before fx

translation headwinds of 3 percent * Online (ex Australia) sports turnover from end-August to November up 15

percent, Australia online up 26 percent * Retail sports betting turnover is up 5 percent