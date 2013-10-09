FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pan American demands $1.5 bln from Bolivia for 2009 expropriation
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

Pan American demands $1.5 bln from Bolivia for 2009 expropriation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LA PAZ, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Argentina-based energy firm Pan American Energy has requested $1.49 billion from Bolivia as compensation for the 2009 nationalization of its subsidiary in the Andean nation, according to a statement late Tuesday from Bolivia’s state attorney general’s office.

Pan American Energy filed its request at The World Bank International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in late September, the statement said.

Bolivia’s government seized control of natural gas producer Chaco from Pan American in January 2009 after talks over a share transfer broke down.

Chaco is currently a unit of Bolivian state-owned firm YPFB. Before it was expropriated, YPFB held 49 percent of the firm.

Bolivia has not stated what it is willing to pay Pan American in the dispute, though the attorney general’s office called the $1.49 billion amount “exaggerated.”

Pan American Energy is controlled by BP Plc, while Argentina’s Bridas Holdings, which counts state-run Chinese oil firm oil firm CNOOC as an investor, holds a minority stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.