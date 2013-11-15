UPDATE 1-PAG real estate arm raises about $1.5 bln for Asia investments

HONG KONG/TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan-based Secured Capital, the real estate unit of private equity firm PAG, said on Friday it has raised about $1.5 billion for investments in Asia, which it plans to primarily deploy in distressed real estate and debt opportunities in Japan.

The fund could also invest across the region and has already completed 11 deals in Japan, Australia and South Korea for a total value of $1.8 billion, since it began raising the fund in late 2011.

Secured Capital is one of the most active real estate funds operating in Japan. In August, Secured Capital partnered with other investors to buy a prominent Tokyo office building for $1 billion, one of the largest property deals this year.

The fundraising was completed as investors have become bullish on the recovery of Japan’s property markets. Thanks to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push to end the nation’s long battle with deflation, Japan’s land prices have been falling at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

Founded in 1997, Secured Capital has more than $9 billion of real estate assets under management. In March 2011, Secured Capital merged with alternative investment firm PAG, which is led by former TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan.