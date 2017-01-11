British recruiter PageGroup's Q4 gross profit rises, UK disappoints

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported a rise in fourth-quarter gross profit, but pointed to a continued cooling in the UK hiring market after Britons backed an exit from the European Union.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said year-on-year gross profit from its British operations fell 6.7 percent to 33.8 million pounds ($41.07 million) at constant currencies in the quarter.

"In the UK, client and candidate confidence levels deteriorated further, with activity levels also reduced," Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham said.

The company's total gross profit rose 3.8 percent at constant currencies in the quarter, driven by growth in Continental Europe and Latin America, outside Brazil. ($1 = 0.8230 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)