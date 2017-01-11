FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
British recruiter PageGroup's Q4 gross profit rises, UK disappoints
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

British recruiter PageGroup's Q4 gross profit rises, UK disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported a rise in fourth-quarter gross profit, but pointed to a continued cooling in the UK hiring market after Britons backed an exit from the European Union.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said year-on-year gross profit from its British operations fell 6.7 percent to 33.8 million pounds ($41.07 million) at constant currencies in the quarter.

"In the UK, client and candidate confidence levels deteriorated further, with activity levels also reduced," Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham said.

The company's total gross profit rose 3.8 percent at constant currencies in the quarter, driven by growth in Continental Europe and Latin America, outside Brazil. ($1 = 0.8230 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.