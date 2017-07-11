July 11 British recruitment firm PageGroup
said full-year profit is set to rise 13 percent as
growth in international markets over the second quarter offsets
a weaker UK market following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions, said gross profit grew 7.7 percent at constant
currency rates to a record 182 million pounds ($234.27 million)
in the three months June 30.
Analysts on an average had expected second-quarter constant
currency growth of 6.4 percent and gross profit of 178.8 million
pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.
PageGroup said that an improvement in performance since the
start of the year should lead to a full-year operating profit of
111.5 million pounds, meeting analysts' expectation.
($1 = 0.7769 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)