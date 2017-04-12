* Q1 gross pft up 9.1 pct at constant currencies to 170.3
mln stg
* UK gross profit slightly lower at 36.4 million pounds
* Shares up 6 percent, top gainers in London's midcap index
(Adds CEO, analysts comments, rivals, share movement)
By Esha Vaish
April 12 Recruiter PageGroup posted a
record quarterly gross profit that beat expectations, helped by
growth in markets outside Britain where company and candidate
confidence was dampened by uncertainty after the country voted
to leave the EU.
PageGroup shares were up 6 percent at 472.31 pence by 0850
GMT, while rival Hays, which reports results on
Thursday, was up 3.8 percent, making those stocks the top two
gainers in London's midcap index.
Gross profit grew 9.1 percent at constant currency rates to
170.3 million pounds ($213 million) in the three months to March
31, PageGroup said on Wednesday, partly due to the timing of the
Easter holiday, which falls in the second quarter this year.
Analysts had on an average expected gross profit growth of
3.3 percent, and Morgan Stanley said the results implied an
upgrade of between 6 and 8 percent to its full-year operating
profit estimate of 103 million pounds.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
rather than temporary roles, posted a slight fall in UK gross
profit to 36.4 million pounds, which marked a sequential
improvement and the region's strongest performance in a year.
Chief Executive Steve Ingham said UK regional manufacturers
and exporters were hiring more engineering and technical people
to help keep up with business growth thanks to the pound's
slide, but overall the market remained weak.
"We have the same number of jobs going into the second
quarter as we did going into the beginning of the year and I
don't see that changing until we realise what sort of decisions
are being made around Brexit," Ingham told Reuters.
The CEO said the company would increase its headcount in
growing markets such as Europe, China and the United States,
while its headcount would remain flat in the UK, where London
and financial services had remained under pressure.
Smaller recruiter Robert Walters said on Tuesday
London banks were hiring more staff, but Ingham said UK
financial services hiring had not improved sequentially as
companies remained concerned about their ability to sell to EU
clients from UK bases after Brexit.
"We haven't had any (finance) clients confirm to us that
they are moving wholesale out of the UK ... but at the moment
there's still some caution about hiring the sort of volumes that
we perhaps saw this time last year," he said.
($1 = 0.8007 pounds)
(Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)