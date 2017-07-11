* British weakness likely to persist - CEO
* No sign of many financial jobs moving to continent
* PageGroup sees annual profit meeting expectations
By Esha Vaish
July 11 Weakness in the recruitment market in
Britain could extend over the next two years as uncertainty
around Brexit dampens sentiment, the head of PageGroup
said on Tuesday.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
jobs, reported a record second-quarter gross profit that beat
expectations, but its shares fell 2 percent to 479.1 pence by
0900 GMT because of a further decline in the British market.
Concern about political stability following last month's
election had compounded the uncertainty caused by the Brexit
vote a year ago, Chief Executive Steve Ingham said.
"I think we can assume without clarity it will continue to
remain a challenging market for as long as it takes and if
that's two years, then it's two years," Ingham told Reuters.
"Clearly we're still doing a lot of work, but to assume that
we might start to grow, I don't see it myself," he said, adding
he had seen a particular reluctance to hire from multinationals,
which accounted for 20 percent of PageGroup's UK business.
The group reported a 4.5 percent fall in British gross
profit to 36.6 million pounds ($47.2 million) for the three
months to June 30, accelerating from a marginal fall in the
previous quarter. Britain generates around a fifth of group
profit.
PageGroup said financial services hiring fell 15 percent in
Britain and the Easter holiday in April hurt temporary hiring.
NO FINANCIAL JOBS BONANZA
The group had not seen any significant increase in the
number of financial jobs in continental Europe, even though a
number of financial companies had committed to moving some
operations to continue serving clients in the single market.
"The large volume back-office restructuring has largely been
done and a lot of that has already been moved to places like
India or Eastern Europe," he said.
"What companies are talking about is moving registered
offices and very small teams of people. At the moment... we've
not really seen any significant large volume new initiatives."
Although PageGroup said it also remained cautious due to
elections in Germany and Brazil's economic challenges, it
forecast full-year operating profit in line with current
consensus of 111.5 million pounds.
Growth in Americas and continental Europe mean that group
gross profit grew 7.7 percent at constant currency to 182
million pounds, topping analysts expectations of 6.4 percent
growth.
PageGroup rival Hays, another large financial recruiter,
will report results on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7769 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
and Keith Weir)