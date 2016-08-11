FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PageGroup posts H1 profit rise, but warns of Brexit uncertainty
August 11, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

PageGroup posts H1 profit rise, but warns of Brexit uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - British recruiter PageGroup Plc reported a 6.5 percent rise in first-half gross profit, despite seeing a slowdown in the run-up to the Brexit vote.

The company reported a gross profit of 299.2 million pounds ($389.47 million) in the half-year ended June 30, up from 280.9 million pounds last year. Pretax profit also rose 16 percent to 46.9 million pounds.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said it was too early to provide visibility on the effect of the Brexit vote, though the weaker pound raised gross profit by 8 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7682 pounds Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

