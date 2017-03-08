FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK recruiter PageGroup's profit rises 11.7 pct on overseas growth
March 8, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 5 months ago

UK recruiter PageGroup's profit rises 11.7 pct on overseas growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market ahead of the country's planned exit from the European Union.

"Our businesses in Continental Europe, Australasia and Latin America, excluding Brazil, all performed well," Chief Executive Steve Ingham said in a statement.

"In the UK, client and candidate confidence levels were impacted by the EU Referendum result, with activity levels reduced," Ingham said.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said gross profit rose to 621 million pounds ($757.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 556.1 million pounds, a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8196 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

