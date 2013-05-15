FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PagesJaunes rejects investor's board seat push
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

PagesJaunes rejects investor's board seat push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French phone directory company PagesJaunes said its board had rejected activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte’s demand for two board seats as he pushes the group to cut its debt.

PagesJaunes said the board met on May 14 to review the request put forward by Wyser-Pratte, a U.S. investor who has built up a 0.85 percent stake in PagesJaunes and is aiming to rally support at its June 5 shareholder meeting.

“PagesJaunes Groupe reiterates that it fully complies with corporate governance best-practice principles for listed companies,” the company said. “The board has unanimously rejected the two resolutions submitted by Mr. Guy Wyser-Pratte aiming at providing two new board directors.” (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
