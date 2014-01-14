PAI raises 1.4 billion euros for buyout fund so far -source

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French private equity firm PAI Partners has raised 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) - almost half of its target - for the first tranche of a new buyout fund after 10 months on the road, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Paris-based PAI, which is aiming to raise 3 billion euros in total, has benefited from a recovery in demand from U.S. and other international investors for exposure to Europe, where PAI focuses its investments, the source said.

After several tough fundraising years, buyout houses are now finding it easier to raise money from investors hungry for returns.