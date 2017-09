LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - French private equity firm PAI Partners said on Thursday it had made a binding offer to purchase audiovisual services provider Euro Media Group.

The companies did not disclose financial details of the deal, which remains subject to conditions, including regulatory authorisation.

The transaction is expected to be finalised in the second quarter of the year, the companies said. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Jane Merriman)