Four drugmakers escape Chicago painkiller marketing lawsuit
May 8, 2015 / 4:45 PM / in 2 years

Four drugmakers escape Chicago painkiller marketing lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago in federal court against four drugmakers accused of promoting painkiller addiction through deceptive marketing, though the case will continue against Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma LP.

The companies dismissed from the lawsuit are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N>, Endo Health Solutions Inc and Actavis Plc. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso ruled that the city’s allegations against the four companies were not specific enough. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)

