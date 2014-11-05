FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paion's partner Ono decides not to file for regulatory approval of Remimazolam in Japan
#Healthcare
November 5, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Paion's partner Ono decides not to file for regulatory approval of Remimazolam in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Paion’s partner Ono decides not to file for regulatory approval of Remimazolam in Japan and will return its Remimazolam rights for Japan to Paion

* Ono has decided to discontinue project on strategic reasons considering issues in pharmacokinetic features, while no adverse events of concern were observed during clinical trials

* Ono will return its license for Japan and initiate process of data and know how transfer to Paion

* Paion is exploring an alternative filing strategy in Japan

* Remimazolam is now available for licensing in Japan

* Paion expects no impact on its ongoing development programs in general anaesthesia in europe and procedural sedation in us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

