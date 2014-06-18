FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PAION to issue 18.5 million shares at EUR 2.50 per share in capital increase
#Healthcare
June 18, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PAION to issue 18.5 million shares at EUR 2.50 per share in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Paion AG : * Says to issue 18.5 million shares at EUR 2.50 per share in capital increase

with subscription rights * Decides on increase of registered share capital from EUR 30.8 million by up

to EUR 18.5 million to up to EUR 49.3 million * Says subscription ratio 5:3 * Says subscription period from 20 June to 4 July 2014 * Says subscription trading period from 20 June to 2 July 2014 * All new shares that are not subscribed for shall be placed with institutional

investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering * Says net proceeds from offering shall be used primarily for further

development of remimazolam in the US and the EU * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

