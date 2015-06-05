REFILE-Sleeper: Germany's Paion looks to shake up market for anesthetics

(Corrects headline to add dropped word “to”)

* Drug may preclude need for anesthesiologist

* Late-stage development under way

* Company aims to file for FDA approval in 2016, launch in 2017

* Doctor says patient’s condition key to supervision

By Natalie Grover

June 5 (Reuters) - One of the two anesthesia drugs most commonly used in the United States has risky side-effects. The other takes a while to wear off. For Paion AG, that’s an opportunity.

The German company is targeting 2017 for the U.S. launch of a drug it expects will safe enough to preclude the need for costly anesthesiologists in short procedures such as colonoscopies and endoscopies.

Paion says that will give its proprietary drug an edge over two established anesthetics, which have long since come off patent and are available as low-cost generics.

The low cost of these existing drugs has held back other attempts to introduce a safer, faster-acting, alternative, leaving Paion as the only company with an anesthetic drug in a late-stage U.S. study, just a few steps from potential approval.

Paion is pushing for the drug, now being tested on patients undergoing colonoscopies, to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use without an anesthesiologist in attendance.

“We have discussed it with the FDA and we assume we will get this label,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Söhngen, who founded Paion 15 years ago with his wife Mariola, said in an interview.

Two generic drugs dominate the intravenous anesthetic business in the United States.

Propofol, which lowers blood pressure and can obstruct breathing, comes with the proviso that Paion wishes to avoid: constant supervision by an anesthesiologist.

Midazolam, considered the safer alternative, does not carry this precaution - but patients usually take longer to wake up.

Paion’s drug, remimazolam, comes from the same family of drugs as midazolam. In mid-stage studies, remimazolam worked faster than midazolam in patients undergoing colonoscopy.

Crucially, the German company’s compound also carries less cardiac and respiratory risk than propofol.

“The use of a safer and more controllable sedative, such as remimazolam, could result in overall lower costs per procedure,” said Emma Ulker, an analyst at Edison Investment Research.

The prize is a share of the U.S. anesthetic market that market research firm Renub Research forecasts will be worth $3 billion by 2018.

Up to Thursday, shares of Aachen-based Paion, which also has a pain drug and heart-failure drug in development, had risen about 30 percent this year.

The stock was trading at 2.40 euros on Friday.

RIVAL DRUG IN EARLY STAGE

Paion is not home yet. The FDA will make its final decision on approval and labeling only after it sees its marketing application, including late-stage data.

But the company is well ahead of a rival effort from The Medicines Co. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based drugmaker reported positive early-stage data on its experimental anesthetic, ABP-700, on Monday.

More than 20 million colonoscopies and endoscopies - procedures lasting perhaps half an hour - are performed in the United States every year, according to Paion. Avoiding the need for an anesthesiologist could easily save $400.

Paion forecasts peak annual U.S. sales of $500 million for remimazolam, more than double Ulker’s estimate.

Sales could rise further if the drug is eventually approved for other uses, such as general anesthesia for more complex and longer surgeries and intensive-care unit sedation.

Still, the patient’s condition will remain the deciding factor in whether an anesthesiologist needs to be in attendance.

“If you take a very, very sick patient having a relatively simple procedure, the greatest risk to the patient is the sedation, not the procedure,” said Dr. John Di Capua, vice-president of anesthesiology services at North Shore-LIJ Health System in Great Neck, New York.