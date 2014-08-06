FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Paion reports H1 2014 revenues of EUR 1.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Paion AG : * Says revenues amounted to EUR 1.5 million in H1 of 2014 and thus were EUR 0.3 million higher than in the corresponding prior-year period * Says incurred a net loss of EUR 3.8 million in H1, higher than the net loss

of EUR 2.2 million recorded in the prior-year period * Says H1 research and development expenses increased, from EUR 2.0 million in

the prior-year period to EUR 4.3 million * Proceeds from capital increases from July 2014 enable to conduct phase III

programmes with Remimazolam in EU and u.s.,including filing process * Says major goals for rest of 2014 are completion of preparation of the phase

III programmes with Remimazolam in the u.s./europe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

