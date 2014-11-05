FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PAION reports 9-month revenue of 1.9 mln euros, 0.4 mln euros up
November 5, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PAION reports 9-month revenue of 1.9 mln euros, 0.4 mln euros up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - PAION AG :

* Reports consolidated financial results for the for the first nine months of 2014

* Says in first nine months 2014, revenues amounted to 1.9 million euros and were 0.4 million euros higher than in corresponding prior-year period

* Says net loss of 6.3 million euros was incurred in first nine months of 2014, exceeding net loss of 3.5 million euros in prior-year period

* Says in 2014, revenues will presumably amount to 3.5 million euros

* Says high single-digit to low double-digit million loss is expected for 2014

* Says as of Sept. 30 had cash and cash equivalents of 62.9 million euros, sufficient funds to conduct planned phase III programmes with Remimazolam

* Says major goals for rest of 2014 are completion of preparation of phase III programmes with Remimazolam in U.S. and continuation of preparations in Europe

* Says research and development expenses rose from 3.2 million euros in prior-year period to 6.9 million euros in first nine months of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

