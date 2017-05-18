FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PAI Partners puts stake in Belgium's ADB Safegate up for sale - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 3 months ago

PAI Partners puts stake in Belgium's ADB Safegate up for sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Private equity fund PAI Partners has put its majority stake in Belgian specialist lighting company ADB Safegate up for sale and mandated Credit Suisse and Rothschild to find a buyer, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

ADB Safegate, which makes lighting systems for airport runways and was previously known as ADB Airfield Solutions, is valued at around 700 million euros ($778 million), the sources told Reuters.

Credit Suisse declined to comment, while PAI Partners and Rothschild had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.