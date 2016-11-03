FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pakistan train collision kills at least 11 - hospital official
November 3, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 10 months ago

Pakistan train collision kills at least 11 - hospital official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two trains collided in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, a hospital official said, while initial reports in the media put the death toll at nine.

"Eleven brought dead and 40 injured brought to hospital," Dr. Seemin Jamali, Head of Emergency Department at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi told Reuters by phone.

All train traffic between Karachi and the rest of the country was suspended after the collision near the city's Landi Railway Station, the English-language Dawn newspaper and other media reported.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
