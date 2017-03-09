By Jibran Ahmad
Peshawar, Pakistan March 9 Pakistan has
indefinitely closed two border crossings with Afghanistan after
opening them for two days to let through Afghans with visas,
officials said on Thursday.
The official border crossings were abruptly ordered closed
last month after a series of attacks Pakistan blames on
militants sheltered in Afghanistan, heightening tension between
the neighbours.
But Pakistan temporarily reopened the crossings on Tuesday
and Wednesday this week, to allow the return home of stranded
citizens of both countries holding valid travel documents.
Two men, a woman and a child were trampled to death in the
resulting surge of more than 20,000 Afghans passing through the
crossings, said Attahullah Khogyani, the government spokesman
for Afghanistan's border province of Nangarhar.
Pakistani official Niaz Mohammad, based in the border town
of Torkham, said 24,000 Afghans had returned to Afghanistan on
foot, while 700 Pakistanis returned home, before the border was
closed again at 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"There is no clarity on when the border will be reopened,"
Mohammad said.
The closure chokes off a key trading route for landlocked
Afghanistan, although it has been working to build trade ties
with other neighbours, such as Iran. It also cuts off Pakistani
traders from a steady market.
On Thursday, about 200 traders and transporters held a
protest at Torkham, complaining that cargo on 800 stranded
trucks was rotting, particularly meat and fruit.
"People have suffered billions of rupees of losses in the
past three or four weeks," said one protester, Ali Jan, a
transporter.
"Their loaded vehicles have been standing by the road and
there is no indication when the border will be opened."
A Pakistani government official, who asked not to be named,
said the border would stay closed until Afghanistan took action
against a list of 76 "most-wanted terrorists" whose capture and
handover by Kabul the Pakistani military demanded last month.
Relations between the two countries are tense, with each
routinely accusing the other of doing too little to stop Taliban
fighters and other militants from operating in its territory.
Pakistan has blamed several attacks last month, in which
more than 130 people were killed, on Pakistani militants taking
shelter in Afghanistan. Afghanistan denies the charges.
Last year, Pakistan started building a barrier at Torkham,
angering Afghanistan, which rejects a colonial-era boundary line
dating from 1893.
