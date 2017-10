KABUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban figures freed from detention in Pakistan were close to the movement’s reclusive leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, and could help the Kabul government with peace efforts, a senior Afghan official said on Monday.

“Their release will certainly have a positive impact on the mindsets of other senior Taliban, especially on field commanders who took orders from them for years,” the official who is close to reconciliation efforts, told Reuters.