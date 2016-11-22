FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CORRECTED-Pakistan International Airlines weighs Boeing, Airbus aircraft orders
November 22, 2016

CORRECTED-Pakistan International Airlines weighs Boeing, Airbus aircraft orders

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan International Airlines is looking at Boeing's 777X and Airbus's A330 and and A350 models as it evaluates options for new aircraft orders, an airline executive told reporters on Tuesday.

As part of its evaluation of potential aircraft orders, the airline was not considering Airbus's A380 or Boeing's 787 aircraft, the latter of which has "some technical issues," said Raheel Ahmed, executive director of human resources and works at the airline. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by MarkPotter)

