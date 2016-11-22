DUBAI Nov 22 Pakistan International Airlines is looking at Boeing's 777X and Airbus's A330 and and A350 models as it evaluates options for new aircraft orders, an airline executive told reporters on Tuesday.

As part of its evaluation of potential aircraft orders, the airline was not considering Boeing's 787 or Airbus's A380 aircraft, which "have some technical issues," said Raheem Ahmed, executive director of human resources and works at the airline. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)