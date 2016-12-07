FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
No survivors in northern Pakistan air crash, says airline chairman
December 7, 2016 / 6:09 PM / 9 months ago

No survivors in northern Pakistan air crash, says airline chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (Reuters) - None of the dozens of people on board a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft that crashed into a mountain in northern Pakistan on Wednesday survived the accident, the airline's chairman said.

"There are no survivors, no one has survived," Muhammad Azam Saigol told a press conference late on Wednesday, about five hours after flight PK661 from Chitral to the capital, Islamabad, crashed near the town of Havelian, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The airline had earlier announced 48 people were on board the aircraft.

Saigol said the ATR-42 aircraft had undergone regular maintenance and had in October passed an "A-check" certification, conducted after every 500 hours of flight operations.

"I think that there was no technical error or human error ... obviously there will be a proper investigation," he said. (Reporting by Asad Hashim, editing by Larry Kign)

