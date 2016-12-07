FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan International Airlines plane missing with 47 on board - TV stations
#Industrials
December 7, 2016 / 12:13 PM / in 10 months

Pakistan International Airlines plane missing with 47 on board - TV stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 47 people on board has lost contact with ground control and was missing shortly after taking off from the northern city of Chitral on Wednesday, Pakistani TV channels reported.

Geo News and Dawn News channels both reported 47 people were on board of the missing aircraft. A PIA spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Geo News, citing civil aviation sources, said the plane lost contact with civil aviation authority at around 4.30 p.m. (1130 GMT) (Reporting by Asad Hashim; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Kay Johnson)

