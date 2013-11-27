FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pakistan chooses moderate to take over as army chief
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 9:09 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pakistan chooses moderate to take over as army chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background, details)

By Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Wednesday named a career infantry officer credited with re-writing the infantry manual as its new all-powerful army chief, a key position as the country fights a Taliban insurgency and increasing Islamist violence.

In a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (no relation) confirmed the appointment of Lieutenant-General Raheel Sharif at a time when tension continues with arch rival India over disputed Kashmir and as the United States seeks Pakistan’s help in bringing peace to neighbour Afghanistan.

Sharif is seen as a moderate who views the militant threat inside Pakistan as just as important as the strategic tussle with India.

“Sharif has played a big role in convincing the army that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and assorted militants inside Pakistan are as big a threat (as India),” a retired senior army officer who Sharif has served under told Reuters.

The TTP is a group of Islamist militants in the country’s lawless tribal areas next to Afghanistan.

Sharif’s appointment came as somewhat of a surprise as three other men had been seen as leading candidates. (Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.