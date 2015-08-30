Gunmen attack small Pakistani airport, kill 2 engineers

QUETTA, Pakistan, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gunmen stormed a remote airport in troubled southwestern Pakistan before dawn on Sunday, killing two engineers and destroying the facility’s radar system, authorities said.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Jewani airport in Balochistan province, which is fighting separatist insurgents as well as various other militants.

About a dozen armed men on motorcycles were involved in the attack, said provincial government spokesman Jan Muhammad Buledi. “They entered the control room at about 3:30 a.m. and set it on fire,” said a senior police official in the province.

He said one man was killed, one wounded and a third engineer was abducted.

The body of the abducted engineer was later found in nearby mountains on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Flights have not been running to Jewani airport since Pakistan International Airlines, the state carrier, suspended service several years ago.

However, a staff of civil aviation workers continued to maintain the airport’s radar and navigational systems.

Last year, Pakistani Taliban fighters staged a stunning attack on the international airport in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, killing 34 people in a five-hour battle before authorities killed the militants. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)