FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistani gunmen kill three in attack blamed on Islamist groups
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 6, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Pakistani gunmen kill three in attack blamed on Islamist groups

Gul Yousafzai

2 Min Read

A man reacts over to the body of a relative, who was killed with two others by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital Quetta, Pakistan, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Gunmen riding motorcycles on Monday opened fire outside a passport office in southwestern Pakistan, killing three people, including a police officer, in an attack police blamed on radical Islamist groups.

Sectarian strife has been worsening in Pakistan, where Shi‘ite Muslims make up about 20 percent of a population of 180 million. Sunni Muslim militants frequently attack Shi‘ites, whom they see as infidels who deserve to die.

Police blamed Monday’s attack in Quetta, the capital of the restive province of Baluchistan, on Sunni militant groups. Two of the victims belonged to the Hazara community, a predominantly Shi‘ite Muslim ethnic group.

“It is a sectarian targeted killing,” said police officer Ajab Khan Kakar, adding that the two Hazara men were brothers.

Men mourn the death of a relative, who was killed with two others by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital Quetta, Pakistan, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

More than 100 Shia Muslims have been killed in attacks in Pakistan this year, including 45 gunned down on a bus in Karachi and 62 in a suicide bombing in January.

Another police official, Abdul Razzak Cheema, blamed Sunni Muslim extremists for the attacks, saying the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi extremist group was possibly involved.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was blamed for twin blasts in Quetta in 2013 that killed around 180 people, mostly civilians from a Shi‘ite Muslim ethnic group.

It was also involved in assaults in 2009 on Pakistan’s military headquarters and on Sri Lanka’s visiting cricket team.

Militant groups like Lashkar-e-Jhangvi say they are fighting for a Sunni theocracy and Shi‘ites should leave the country or be killed.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.