Operation to clear Pakistani university ends with four gunmen dead - army
January 20, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Operation to clear Pakistani university ends with four gunmen dead - army

Soldiers and rescue workers stand as an ambulance enters Bacha Khan University, after a militant attack at the university, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

(Reuters) - Pakistani authorities concluded an operation to clear a university in volatile northwestern Pakistan of gunmen who had attacked the campus on Wednesday, the army’s spokesman said, ending an assault that left at least 19 people dead.

“The operation is over and the university has been cleared,” Pakistan army spokesman General Asim Bajwa told Reuters. “Four gunmen have been killed.”

The militants, using the cover of thick, wintry fog, scaled the walls of the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, before entering buildings and opening fire on students and teachers in classrooms and hostels.

Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik

