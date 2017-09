Soldiers enter the Bacha Khan University during an attack by militants, in Charsadda, northwestern Pakistan in this still frame taken from a video released by ARY News January 20, 2016. REUTERS/ARY News via Reuters TV

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Two of the gunmen who stormed a university campus in northwestern Pakistan have been killed, police said, but other attackers are believed to be on the second and third floors of campus buildings and firing is still going on.

Deputy Inspector General Saeed Wazir said police believed that most of the students had been rescued but several gunmen remained at large inside the university.