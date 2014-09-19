FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank's IFC to take 15 pct stake in Pakistan's Bank Alfalah
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank's IFC to take 15 pct stake in Pakistan's Bank Alfalah

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) will take a 15 percent stake in the paid-up capital of Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah, the Karachi-based lender said in a statement.

Under the agreement, which still requires regulatory approval, Bank Alfalah will issue shares to IFC valued at 28 rupees per share, while IFC has an option to buy additional equity of 5 percent before year-end. The statement did not give a monetary value for the transaction.

Setup in 1992, Bank Alfalah is Pakistan’s sixth-largest lender and operates the second-largest Islamic banking operation in the country.

In May, Pakistan’s central bank allowed IFC to conduct due diligence on Alfalah, owned and operated by the Abu Dhabi Group which is controlled by a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

IFC has been providing investment and advisory services to Bank Alfalah since 2007, and in April they launched a joint initiative to support small and medium-sized businesses.

As of June, the bank held 672.5 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) in assets and had 13.5 billion rupees worth of paid up capital. It operates in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bahrain with a representative office in the United Arab Emirates.

1 US dollar = 102.6500 Pakistani rupee Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.