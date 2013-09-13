FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan raises discount rate to 9.5 percent
September 13, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Pakistan raises discount rate to 9.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank raised its key discount rate to 9.5 percent from 9.0 percent on Friday, bank governor Yaseen Anwar said, in line with requirements set by the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts had widely expected the State Bank of Pakistan to raise its monetary policy rate - a rate at which banks borrow from it through its discount window - at some point this year in order to tighten Pakistan’s monetary supply. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)

