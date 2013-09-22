Released Taliban leader in Karachi safe house - sources

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former Taliban second-in-command released in Pakistan this weekend, is being kept in a safe house in the port city of Karachi as regional powers debate his role in the Afghan peace process, sources in Pakistan said on Sunday.

“Mullah Baradar was flown to Karachi from Peshawar early on Sunday. He is being kept in a safe location in Karachi,” one intelligence source told Reuters.

A government source with knowledge of the situation said separately, “He will not be sent to Afghanistan. He is in a safe house in Karachi. ... Everything will be decided between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States.”