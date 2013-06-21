FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Suicide bomb kills 13 worshippers in Pakistan
June 21, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Suicide bomb kills 13 worshippers in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(repeats with added coding; story text unchanged)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 21 (Reuters) - A suicide bomb at a religious centre killed 13 worshippers on Friday, in the third major attack to test Pakistan’s new government since the Taliban vowed revenge for a U.S. drone strike that killed the movement’s second-in-command.

More than 60 people have died in less than a week from the spate of attacks that included suicide bombers who hit women students, a hospital and a funeral procession. (Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
