U.S. condemns attack at hospital in Pakistan -State Department

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States condemned the suicide-bomb attack on a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, that killed at least 70 people on Monday as a crowd gathered to mourn the earlier killing of a prominent lawyer, the State Department said.

"Today, terrorists targeted a hospital, as well as the judiciary and the media, two of the most important pillars of every democracy," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said in a statement. "These brutal and senseless attacks only deepen our shared resolve to defeat terrorism around the world."