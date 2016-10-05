FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pakistan says close to finalising $1 bln sukuk deal - finance ministry
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Pakistan says close to finalising $1 bln sukuk deal - finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan will issue a dollar-denominated sukuk for $1 billion in the coming hours, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, in a deal which sees the country return to the international sukuk market after a two-year absence.

"After the completion of the book building process, the allocation and pricing of international sukuk 2016 is expected to be completed later tonight," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that the debt instrument would have a maturity of five years.

Pakistan last raised $1 billion via sukuk in late 2014. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.