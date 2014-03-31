FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan hires banks for investor meetings
March 31, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pakistan hires banks for investor meetings

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond offering, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Caa1 by Moody’s and B- by Standard & Poor‘s, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange the meetings.

Two delegations from the country’s finance ministry will meet investors in Dubai and Singapore on April 2, Hong Kong on April 3, London and Los Angeles on April 4 and New York and Boston on April 7.

A potential 144A/Reg S transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, Editing by Helene Durand

